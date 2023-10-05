The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has underlined the 'crucial' strategic importance of having a national airline and called on everyone to work together to ensure the 'new' Air Malta is sustainable in the long-term.

The new Air Malta, announced by the government on Monday, is expected to start flying on March 31. It will take over from the existing national airline and fly under the same name and livery.

The chamber underscored “the vital strategic importance” of operating a national airline efficiently, to ensure its viability over the long-term after decades of unsustainable practices stemming out of political interference.

“These practices have cost the country millions and it is hoped that lessons have been learnt once and for all, both with respect to the national airline and other state-owned entities.”

It said it has repeatedly raised concerns about other state-owned entities falling prey to similar extravagances which, unlike Air Malta, are so far not under European Commission scrutiny.

The government should not wait to be in a similar predicament with respect to other state-owned entities before taking a serious look at governance, operational efficiency and recruitment practices in other entities, it said.

The projections presented by the Finance Minister acknowledged the unique challenges related to the airline size and its markets, which also emanated from Malta’s peripherality to the European continent.

“The commitment to swiftly turn around the current situation needs to be honoured to restore a firmer standing with the European Commission. This requires the eradication of unsustainable operational practices which cost this country dearly, and a periodic review of routes and frequencies to strike a balance between meeting interests of the general public and the business community, and ensuring long-term viability of the new airline,” it said.

It called upon all stakeholders, including politicians, and representatives of both workers and the business community, to work together to ensure that our new national airline will really break away from past practices and be sustainable in the long term, as is in the national interest.