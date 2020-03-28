Never in the history of modern Malta has there been such a concentrated effort to rapidly expand our healthcare capacity in such a short period of time.

COVID-19 swabbing stations are being set up in the community, our medical school is being converted into an auxiliary hospital and the private healthcare sector and its hospital beds are being roped in.

An 80-bed pre-fabricated hospital is in the pipeline, complete with emergency and intensive care facilities, while patients are being transferred en masse within government hospital facilities in an effort to free up more beds for COVID-19 cases.

Fifth-year medical students are being drafted into active health service duty and 300 medical staff are being imported from India.

All this shows the lengths to which the Department of Health is going to increase our ability to cope with a local epidemic on a massive scale.

The fact that millions of euros are being spent on this effort, despite the fact that Malta has been dealt a rather lucky hand at the time of writing – with no deaths and only one seriously ill patient so far – is an indication that those in the know are preparing for the worst.

Behind the calm demeanour of Charmaine Gauci and the reassuring focus of health minister Chris Fearne must lie the knowledge that we are far from out of the woods and that things may get a lot worse before they get better.

Looking at how COVID-19 has spread in other countries, and the fact that inter-community transmission is now beginning to make up the bulk of new cases in Malta, means that we are sitting on a two-week time bomb.

We will know if the increasingly stringent measures to restrict movement and viral transmission being announced by the government are effective when all those that may already have been infected will start developing symptoms.

We will also know if the rate of increase in infections takes a gentler incline or show an exponential growth after that period of time.

It does not mean that one or two good days, with relatively few new cases, means we can relax our guard.

With the small numbers we are dealing with in Malta, daily swings in the number of new cases, especially in the early days of spread, are to be expected. The rolling trend over four of five days is more indicative of where we stand, and so far, that trend is still upwards.

This cannot be a department of health and health worker effort only. How can ordinary citizens help? Everyone needs to do their bit and carry out their responsibilities. There have been a lot of questions over the latest guidelines and orders issued by the government but it important they are followed religiously. Personal convenience and comforts need to be put second to the common good.

Right now, all those living in Malta, whatever passport they hold, whatever race they are, whatever political party they support, whatever religion they follow, are in this together. And only together can this disease be beaten.

We have to put aside our differences and pull the same rope.

Questions about the handling of this crisis, such as whether the airport should have been closed earlier or why healthcare facilities run by Steward were not better utilised, can wait until after this is over.

Our focus right now should be on coming out of this crisis with as little pain, loss and regret as possible.