There is no doubt that the Maltese economy, like all the other economies, is facing a particularly challenging time on account of the global pandemic. With a prevailing uncertainty on how we will adapt to living with this invisible threat, the Maltese economy needs to not only address immediate challenges but, more importantly, we must make the structural changes to our economy to ensure that our national competitiveness is enhanced and ready to face the new economic landscape.

The payments industry has an important part to play in this. While there has been substantial investment in upgrading Malta’s payments infrastructure in recent years, we are lagging in terms of the take-up of these technologies by the government, business and consumers. Also, big changes in regulations such as PSD2, new technologies and changing customer expectations are all contributing to a revolution in payment services that can improve competitiveness, add value to society and act as a catalyst for other innovations.

Despite the recent changes happening in Europe, primarily brought about by the implementation of the Second Payment Services Directive, Malta still lags behind and is failing to keep up with other countries pioneering in this space, including the Nordics, Netherlands and the emerging Balkan states.

In a report Seed published recently, we took stock of Malta’s adoption of PSD2 and open banking and confirm that there is no concerted effort towards embracing these changes and leveraging them within a broader strategy and vision that stems well beyond payment services. It is precisely for this reason that we propose the need for a national payment services strategy which is forward-looking and takes a systems approach to this foundational element.

The task of transforming Malta into a leader in payment services will be a very challenging one

Payment services are changing and changing fast. One expects the future of payment services to be cashless, engagement-driven, data-backed, cost-effective and part of a broader service-offering that encapsulates banking and other services such as insurance, wealth management, retail purchases and much more.

However, despite the current challenges, Malta should remain an attractive jurisdiction for financial operators to base themselves, even if we are now facing a fragmented ecosystem. Unfortunately, we seem to forget that economic sectors consist of complex systems and any developments or initiatives need to be created or maintained within a structured approach. Therefore, we need to ensure that the foundational elements of banking relationships exist and exist locally not overseas; the regulatory authorities process applications on time and are clear on expectations; there is access to capital; a talent pool is readily available; and policies and initiatives are complementary and not subversive.

It is precisely for this reason that a national payments strategy needs to be launched. Having a digitally-based payments infrastructure will also help and support other key sectors and services such as digital identity, unified KYC across financial institutions and government authorities, easier client on-boarding, possibility of offering innovative services and products to local consumers and companies and much more.

The interplay of all these elements culminates in increased levels of national competitiveness and attractiveness, while supporting the development of other key sectors. Payment services are at the very heart of the economy and sustain economic activity and investment attractiveness. With key clusters depending on payment services, such as gaming and financial services, having a national payments strategy can further build synergies, innovation and growth in other sectors too.

Malta can and should be a leader in this area – our young population has shown the country to be a very fast adopter of new technology. However, I believe the task of transforming Malta into a leader in payment services will be a very challenging one as it depends on numerous factors including a well-functioning ecosystem. The prize in terms of improved cost competitiveness, investment attractiveness, greater security, convenience, consumer choice and broader benefits to the economy is, I believe, well worth the effort.

JP Fabri, co-founding partner of Seed Consultancy