Summer is now here and that can only mean one thing for nature and bird lovers in Malta – the opportunity to experience hundreds of Scopoli’s Shearwater rafting on the water before returning to their nests in Ta’ Ċenċ cliffs in Gozo.

Led by the eNGO’s LIFE Arċipelagu Garnija project team, the public take to the seas during sunset to enjoy the islands’ amazing wildlife.

The bird, known as ċiefa in Maltese, is the largest of Malta’s shearwater species and during the breeding season it can be seen congregating in large numbers on the sea after returning from their foraging trips, a behaviour known as ‘rafting’. Adult shearwaters spend all day at sea, searching for food to bring back to their single chick, and only return to their nest under cover of darkness.

Malta is home to three per cent of the global population of Scopoli’s shearwater (4,000-5,000 pairs), with around 1,000 pairs nesting at Ta’ Ċenċ alone. In June and July – which is the peak of this seabird’s breeding season – hundreds of these birds may be seen gathering at sea at dusk. As darkness falls they begin to leave the water and fly to their burrows in the cliffs of Ta’ Ċenċ to take their turn in incubating their eggs.

Photos: Aron Tanti

This year Birdlife Malta is organising four trips in July. The first two boat trips will take place on July 19 and 20 and another two are planned for July 26 and 27. All the trips depart from Marfa jetty (opposite the Riviera Hotel) at 7pm, except for the July 26 trip which will be a special trip catering for Gozitans, departing from and returning to Mġarr harbour. This arrangement will only go ahead if the boat is full, if not it will instead leave from Marfa jetty like the other three trips.

The Scopoli’s shearwaters have for more than 12 years been the subject of ongoing studies by Birdlife Malta through several EU LIFE-funded projects which have been researching the lives of these secretive birds with the aim of creating marine protected areas to safeguard them.

It became a reality in 2016 when thanks to Birdlife Malta and its partners, an inventory of eight marine important bird areas (IBAs) where these seabirds’ breed was created, and these were designated as marine special protection areas (SPAs) within the Natura 2000 network by the Maltese government, supported by the European Commission. This gives Malta’s seabirds full protection on land and at sea. Birdlife Malta’s annual LIFE Arċipelagu Garnija Shearwater Boat Trips take place within the waters of one of these marine SPAs.

Photo: Eleni Karatzia

For more details and to book a place on one of these boat trips, one should visit the event webpage on Birdlife Malta’s website: https://birdlifemalta.org/2019/06/shearwater-boat-trips-2019.

Bookings and payments are being accepted directly on the website through an online payment facility which has been created specifically for this popular event.

Last year over 300 members of the public experienced first-hand this unique natural spectacle. Hurry to book your seat as places are limited.

Nathaniel Attard is communications manager with Birdlife Malta.