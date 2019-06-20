Less than an hour’s flight from Valletta lies a country with a long history and a rich cultural heritage, with which we have enjoyed strong bonds of friendship ever since bilateral ties were established soon after Malta gained Independence 55 years ago.

Our excellent relations with Libya and with its people have always been pivotal, not only for the two peoples’ prosperity but also for peace, stability and security.

As Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told his Libyan counterpart, Fayez al-Sarraj, during one of the latter’s visits to Malta recently: “The Maltese are and have been close to the Libyan people, because of the proximity of our two countries but also because we have always considered Libyans as close friends, almost family.”

In this light, we are deeply concerned at the violent turn of events in Libya, in full knowledge that the humanitarian situation is expected to deteriorate further if no political solution is found in the short term.

Faced by this state of affairs, aware of both its political leverage capabilities and its limitations, the Maltese government is making every effort to contribute to a peaceful way out of the current impasse while offering every humanitarian and diplomatic assistance that it can.

In most cases out of the public’s eye, Malta’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has been working, both directly with Libyan diplomats from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) as well as multilaterally from within the EU and other international fora, guided by a genuine conviction that peace, stability and security should reign in Libya and in the region. The Libyan people deserve to move forward in terms of political stability, homeland security and economic prosperity.

Malta has continued to engage with this issue of pressing national security concern

Apart from the Tripoli-based GNA – backed and recognised by the United Nations and by the international community, and installed as a result of the Libyan Political Agreement of 2015 – Libya also has another government based in Tobruk, in the east of the country, which has the support of General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

A meeting between the rival parliaments was held at the Auberge de Castille in Valletta, in December 2015, in a bid to seek agreement for the formation of a unity government.

Since then, Malta has continued to engage with this issue of pressing national security concern. This year alone, two high-level delegations from the GNA, led by Libyan Prime Minister al-Serraj, visited in Malta for talks. Apart from that, I recently sent an official Maltese delegation to the Libyan capital, Tripoli. This delegation held bilateral talks spanning the situation in the country itself as well as issues of mutual concern and interest. This official visit, led by Malta’s Ambassador to Libya, Charles Saliba, reached out to Libya in effective and tangible solidarity, and was concurrently productive in consolidating links with key Libyan authorities. Moreover, Malta has not shied away from making clear, public statements regarding the situation in Libya. Having intervened in April, May, as well as June at the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council, at this month’s FAC I stressed on the urgent need for a mecha­nism that would permit the effective implementation of an arms embargo on Libya, a durable and comprehensive ceasefire, and the strengthening of the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya.

Undeniably, small arms and light weapons, but also heavy artillery and army vehicles, keep pouring into Libya in broad daylight. This can no longer be permitted.

Malta has no interest in war and turmoil. We long for stability and peace in our neighbourhood, not only in principle but also because chaos and instabili­ty hinder the economic development of our peoples and societies, as well as our incessant efforts for a comprehensive, durable regional approach to pressing issues such as irregular migration.

To that end, our diplomats are active day and night – both overtly and covertly – to continue pushing Libya to the top of the agenda at every juncture: in our political consultations with other countries, at the EU level, and likewise at every other opportunity on the international platform.

Carmelo Abela is Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion.