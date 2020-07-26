No one really needed a global crisis to appreciate travel. And yet, that is what the coronavirus pandemic, and its aftermath, did – help people appreciate the beauty of a weekend break, a long-haul trip, or a gap year full of adventure.

Starting from near home, Sicily is for most a home away from home. One of the safest ways to travel to Sicily is by ferry, where all health and safety measures have been implemented to ensure peace of mind for travellers.

The view from a balcony.

And when in Sicily, a visit – or long stay – in the beautiful Taormina is a must.

The town charms even the most hostile of souls – with wonderful food, colourful cocktails against the backdrop of the belvedere, and a splash in the blue waters of Isola Bella.

It is here, in a town that justifies its grand dame status on every corner, that lies the stylish Hotel Villa Diodoro. Built in 1898 by an eccentric pair of antique dealers, the hotel was designed in English style. The restoration of this landmark hotel is an achievement of the descendants and founding fathers of the hotel industry in Taormina. The family and the Hotel Diodoro constitute, together with other hoteliers, a unique piece of the history of Taormina. Their legacy now continues in true proper style and class by the enthusiastic Isabella Bambara and her husband Sebastiano De Luca. They are closely followed by their children Stefania and Sergio who have inherited the family’s ancient tradition of hospitality.

The charming Hotel Villa Diodoro has 102 rooms, all furnished in great simplicity and elegance. The rooms are spacious – cue parquet floors, elegant bathrooms in Verona red marble, sculpted panelling, large windows, and prints of Taormina’s past.

Deluxe seaview room with balcony.

Most have large balconies decorated with fresh flowers and enjoying spectacular views. Who wouldn’t enjoy a moment on the balcony, holding a glass of bubbly and dreaming of the perfect cannolo?

Nestled in the spectacular scenery of the Bay of Naxos and the Etna, lies the relaxing freshwater outdoor swimming pool. The arched natural stone tunnels lead to this magnificent cliffside setting. The pool area and views are simply breathtaking, and one can enjoy many colourful sunsets above the ancient Taormina rooftops. A beach bar also offers the service of food and beverages. A private beach at the sister Hotel Caparena, situated at Taormina ‘sul mare’ is also accessible via a paid shuttle bus service which connects customers daily with the Hotel Caparena lido.

The Hotel Villa Diodoro offers large conference spaces that can accommodate up to 800 people, two plenary rooms for conferences and six meeting rooms perfectly equipped for organising any type of event, from weddings to corporate conferences.

Other hotel facilities include a large restaurant and two bars, a fitness area with Technogym equipment and two massage cabins for total relaxation, free parking and complimentary Wi-Fi in all rooms and public areas.

Taormina’s stunning views.

Residence Villa Giulia

A short walk through the orangerie of the Hotel Villa Diodoro lies the Residence Villa Giulia, with seven spacious apartments. These are elegantly finished with furnishings in gold and green and enjoy large terraces overlooking the sea. A fully equipped kitchenette entices you to treat yourself to a lovely outdoor breakfast.

Turrisi Bar

Each apartment can comfortably accommodate up to four people with its large sofa beds, and is ideal for families with children and for long stays.

Out and about in Taormina

For culture lovers, there are some beautiful places to explore.

The well-preserved Greek theatre is well worth visiting. Dug directly from the hard rock of Mount Tauro, the theatre can accommodate thousands of sitting spectators and very often hosts great concerts, allowing perfect acoustics from any area of the auditorium. The Greek theatre is a short four-minute walk from the Hotel Villa Diodoro.

The private house and art studio of artist Tino Giammona, found on Via dei Artisti, is a joy. This most photographed house in Taormina is worth a visit. Here the façade is covered typical Sicilian art and designs and the inside is decorated with fantastic festive angels, devotional paintings, nativity scenes, lamps and ex-votos that tell the intimate sacredness of the Sicilian people. Viewings of the house and the artist’s studio are by appointment.

The ancient Greek Theatre.

Bar Turrisi in Castelmola is a unique, ‘cultural’ experience of the giggling kind. The outside of the bar looks pleasant and welcoming with its multi-level balconies and bright red coloured umbrellas. But from the minute you walk in through the door it dawns on you that this bar is a tad different, as male sculptures decorate every possible surface and corner of this bar. Once you’re there, sample the bar’s famous and deliciously sweet almond wine to digest the experience. As expected, the wine comes ‘packaged’ accordingly.

A stop along the way back to the catamaran, Centro Sicila Commerciale is a huge shopping mall that truly tempts your shopping taste buds. With over 150 shops, you can hardly resist bagging up before returning home. But don’t go overboard and shop for all your needs – after all, you will be returning soon.

Fine dining