The Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights recently launched for public consultation its proposed Children’s Policy Framework for the period 2024 to 2030, under the title ‘Investing in our Children for a Better Tomorrow’. The consultation is ongoing until January 31. In this article, I offer a neuroscientific analysis of the four national priorities outlined in the policy framework.

Priority 1: Improving children’s well-being.

The policy’s emphasis on children’s well-being is seen as paramount, and neuroscientific research underscores the significant impact of early experiences on brain development. A child’s environment and interactions significantly influence the formation of neural pathways, which are critical for cognitive, emotional and social development.

The proposed investment in health, education, social connections, and safety, promises to create a nurturing environment conducive to optimal brain development. Suggested programmes that promote socio-emotional learning, physical well-being and mental health offer a direct contribution to the development of a child’s executive functions, such as attention control, emotional regulation and problem-solving skills, which are crucial for academic and life success.

Priority 2: Supporting families with children.

The policy’s recognition of the family as the primary environment for a child’s growth is crucial, as children’s family upbringing significantly shape their early experiences, affecting brain development and lifelong learning patterns.

Neuroscientific research underscores the brain’s malleability in early years and its significant shaping by environmental inputs, aligning with findings that positive family interactions, supportive parenting and stable home environments contribute to children’s enhanced emotional regulation and social skills, in support of healthy brain development.

It is imperative that inter-ministerial collaboration is pursued, given that child development is influenced by a range of factors, including education, healthcare, social services, and environmental policies

Priority 3: Providing a better environment for children.

The emphasis on creating safe and healthy physical and digital environments for children is pivotal to address modern challenges.

Promoting child-friendly spaces with access to green areas and reduced pollution reflects important neuroscientific insights concerning the benefits of exposure to nature and play-based learning to boost creativity, problem-solving skills and well-being. However, this approach faces significant challenges in areas where green spaces are scarce, raising questions about the ministry’s plans to develop and maintain such environments in densely-built areas, and ensuring their accessibility and contribution to child development.

Safeguarding children in the digital realm is also essential to prevent the adverse effects of excessive screen time and exposure to inappropriate content on cognitive and emotional growth.

If this priority is effectively implemented and followed, it will foster an environment that significantly shapes children’s neural pathways and overall development, highlighting the role of holistic environmental factors in their growth.

Priority 4: Strengthening child participation.

Fostering children’s involvement in decision-making processes is a forward-thinking approach that recognises children’s agency, and aligns with the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

This is also backed by neuroscience, which shows that such participation helps to develop brain regions involved in executive function and decision-making, thereby enhancing cognitive skills and emotional regulation.

The recognition of children as active agents in their learning aligns with the understanding that children’s experiences shape their brain development, fostering a sense of autonomy and competence while enhancing the development of regulation skills, including self-esteem, decision-making, and a sense of control.

Involving children in these processes can provide valuable insights into their needs and concerns, leading to more effective and relevant policy decisions.

Implementation and evaluation

The policy’s coordinated approach augurs well for a strong strategy, as it allows for the integration of insights from various fields, including neuroscience, into policy and practice. An adaptive approach is necessary to ensure the strategy’s effectiveness and to make necessary adjustments based on emerging research and feedback, in line with the principles of educational neuroscience that advocate for evidence-based practices and continual learning.

In conclusion, the Children’s Policy Framework 2024-2030 is a forward-thinking and multidimensional approach that aligns well with neuroscientific insights into child development.

This approach recognises the significant roles of early experiences, environmental factors, family impact, and child participation, demonstrating an understanding of the various elements – such as well-being, family support and active engagement – that influence brain development and a child’s cognitive, emotional and social growth.

The success of this framework will depend on its effective implementation, guided by continuous research and evaluation to adapt to the evolving understanding of how children learn and develop.

The author is founder and director of the Educational Neuroscience Hub Europe (Malta), which aims to raise awareness of evidence-based strategies, with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of the teaching and learning process, placing students at the centre of their education. To contact the author, e-mail erikagalea@educationalneurosciencehub.com.