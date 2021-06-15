The market for a vehicle that can carry seven people while also having enough performance to give a supercar a run for its money away from the lights must be pretty small – yet it must be significant enough for Audi to continue offering the SQ7 in its line-up.
It now has a petrol engine, switching back after the German firm moved its S line-up to diesel. This is because Audi wanted to sell the SQ7 in America, and they hate diesel over there even more than Europeans.
We’ll go into detail about the engine in a moment as that’s the major news here, but elsewhere the SQ7 has been given all-wheel-steering as standard for the first time. This improves agility at lower speeds and stability at higher speeds.
It also has an eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel-drive to get the power into the road, while S-specific air suspension helps to improve handling when required without having to sacrifice too much comfort.
