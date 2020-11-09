On Friday, November 13, the Order of St Augustine is marking the 1,666th anniversary of the birth of St Augustine of Hippo. Augustine, known for his philosophical and his theological works, is also a model for youths who are searching for a deeper meaning in life and who want to grow in their faith.

As part of its ministry among young people, the Augustinian Province in Malta inaugurated a refurbished space at its convent in Pietà. The new space has several facilities intended to offer a safe space for youths to interact with one another, spend time together and build a sense of community while discovering more about themselves and their relationship with God and with others.

As part of its mission, the Augustinian Province in Malta has been consistently close to young people. The Augustinian friars aim to continue doing so through spiritual direction and vocational discernment.

For more information, visit www.agostinjani.org.