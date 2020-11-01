Yellow has always been synonymous with accuracy, reliability and innovation. Being a leading advertising and marketing company in Malta, it has consistently presented customers with solutions and good value for money packages.

As of 2019, the company printed its last iconic directory. This marked a new chapter for Yellow as it became a fully-fledged digital company. Along with this transformation came a number of creative new products that aimed, as always, to unite local businesses, SMEs and customers together in one easy-to-use and informative space – something that has been Yellow’s mission ever since its conception.

Yellow is an ever-evolving company that frequently launches new and innovative products, making it a leader in the local digital advertising industry.

The newly-unveiled products include the leading-edge Yellmarket, promotional banner management on local news portals and hassle-free Facebook boosting campaigns. These products were created not only to increase exposure but also to help businesses communicate with their clients in a concise and to-the-point manner.

As a digital marketing company, Yellow offers a choice of conve­nient solutions that include tailor-designed websites, highly-accurate SEO-approved landing pages and fresh eComm platforms for its customers.

As part of The Last Book Campaign, Yellow has launched a series of competitions that will take place from now till mid-March – all leading up to an exciting big prize. The assortment of prizes includes whirlwind getaways, treat-filled hampers and vouchers.

To learn more about The Last Book Campaign, follow Yellow on Facebook, Instagram or visit winbig.yellow.com.mt. Visit Yellow.com.mt for anything else needed.