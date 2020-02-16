Audiences to the first two performances of the one-woman play Sunrise, currently on stage at The Splendid in Valletta, have been wowed by actress Rebecca Camilleri’s poignant portrayal of Jessie – a mother starting life anew after a break-up. The show continues tonight and next weekend.

The piece itself is penned by actor, comedian, writer and cartoonist Jessie Cave, who is best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series. It presents comic storytelling of the highest order, as Jessie shares stories about dating again after a complex break-up and trying to get her personal life in order, all before her kids wake up.

Before making its debut in Malta on Friday, the play thrilled audiences at the Soho Theatre in London, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on tour around the UK. Now it is being staged by FM Theatre Productions (My Fair Lady, Mamma Mia! and We Will Rock You) and has been directed by Chiara Hyzler.

“This is a truly funny and touching piece about heartbreak and a woman trying her best to navigate through life as a single mother of two,” says Hyzler, a well-known performer in her own right.

It gives you the opportunity to just sit and laugh at the silly things that our emotions (and exes) push us to do

“Our audiences so far are definitely enjoying how relatable it is. There are many moments in the story where they can say ‘Oh boy, yes I did that!’ and want to crawl under their seat with embarrassment. It’s a fast-paced hour-long performance, and it gives you the opportunity to just sit and laugh at the silly things that our emotions (and exes) push us to do.”

Camilleri describes the play as a ‘first-hand account of Jessie’s experience getting back on her feet after a really significant relationship’.

“It’s her way of coming to terms with the break-up, working on herself, getting herself to the gym, dating again, being a bit of a hot mess and finding closure (all while still taking care of two young kids). She is hilariously honest and it has just been so much fun getting to play her,” the performer says.

Now that the production is open and reception has been very warm, the production team are looking forward to the rest of the run.

“The show is charming and it is leaving audiences in fits,” says producer Luke Mercieca.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster, and telling the story requires a lot of stamina. Rebecca has inhabited the role of Jessie superbly, portraying the rawness of her dynamic character, while Chiara has shown her refined eye for detail and her vision in bringing the script to life. It is certainly proving to be a winner.”

Sunrise by Jessie Cave is being staged tonight and on February 20, 21, 22 and 23 at The Splendid, 74, Strait Street, Valletta. This production is suitable for audiences aged 18 years or over. More information may be found online at www.fmtheatre.com.