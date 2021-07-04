As the global property industry adapts to the new realities of the pandemic, the only true constant is change. To help agents pivot and thrive through the changes, RE/MAX Malta is now set to take real estate education to the next level.

RE/MAX Malta is complementing its in-house agent training programmes with exclusive one-to-one coaching for agents.

The real estate brand, repeatedly voted the island’s best in independent surveys, is already renowned for its unprecedented investment in career-wide industry education for both new and existing agents. While new agents benefit from an intensive induction course, which gives them the foundational knowledge needed to join the industry, those more advanced in their careers can grow through advanced programmes designed to further boost their market-leading expertise.

Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world’s industries – and the lives of its customers – RE/MAX Malta is set to complement its already extensive training programmes with individualised professional coaching that will help take agents to the next level.

“At RE/MAX Malta, we have a culture of continuous learning that has already placed us firmly at the top of the property industry. Agent training has always been one of our primary core values, so that every RE/MAX agent has a support structure from the day they join the industry, right through to the day they retire,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg says.

“However, the events of 2020 showed just how adaptive and resilient we all need to be to succeed in today’s ever-changing world. Through one-to-one coaching that will follow on from our Compass programme, our agents will be more inspired and motivated, with the skills they need to realise their full potential.”

RE/MAX Malta has proved time and again that the brand’s holistic philosophy of real estate education enhances its overall customer experience and improves the quality of the industry in general. The addition of customised coaching to its educational landscape promises to pioneer yet another new frontier for the industry – hot on the heels of a comprehensive internal restructuring exercise that helped the team pivot in the face of the pandemic.

“When the health crisis hit, some companies retreated into their comfort zone to survive, while others adapted and thrived. RE/MAX Malta was certainly one of those that adapted. It was the first local agency to train agents in virtual viewings, the first to make service quality a priority, and now the first to offer its agents this outstanding level of education and support,” RE/MAX Malta regional coach Mark Ellul remarks.

“Likewise, agents who adapted through the crisis outperformed their peers in every way. Through our coaching sessions, agents can explore different ways to complete their tasks, form new habits that will make the most of their strengths and achieve better results.”

Tailored specifically to the needs of each individual agent, the coaching framework has the flexibility to accommodate different personalities and approaches. The coaching style, methods and techniques are also adjusted and customised as necessary. While a freestyle approach focuses on ‘bigger picture’ topics such as content marketing, interpersonal communication and embracing change, tactical skills coaching covers specific areas such as delivering value and market knowledge. Action selling workshops take this even further by offering interactive group sessions for brainstorming and practical workshops.

“Agents will have access to developmental coaching that boosts their resilience, confidence and motivation, helping them to get out of their own way on the path to success,” Ellul continues.

“Our performance coaching will also help them to set specific goals and monitor their own process towards achieving them. I firmly believe that coaching is the most powerful element to nurture and develop talent. As a coach, my five key goals are to motivate, focus, encourage, guide and support every agent on their personal journey to success.”

The pioneering new training and coaching curriculum available to agents at RE/MAX Malta now has the potential to change the dynamic of the industry, Buttigieg adds in conclusion.

“We believe in giving our agents the best tools, innovations, technology, resources, support and knowledge to help them provide the finest customer experience. This reputation for quality and service is already upping standards across the industry. The resilience, determination and passion of our team forms the foundation of the company’s success story, and we will continue to support each team member throughout their careers. People from all walks of life can make it as a real estate agent – and we will help them to redefine their own career success, in their own way, every step of the way,” he says.

More information about RE/MAX Malta can be found at www.remax-malta.com.