“Behind the new design of eCabs’ booking app user interface is not just an improved image but a re­affirmation of the app’s success in delivering a seamless user experience with reduced waiting times and extremely cheap prices, said Patrick Bezzina, chief technology officer at eCabs.

He was speaking as the company launched a redesigned user interface of its booking app – the first iteration in a series of improvements that eCabs is implementing following more than 350,000 app downloads achieved earlier this year.

“Our aim was always to build a transport technology framework that is future ready. At eCabs, technology has always underpinned the pro­cesses beneath our operations so that clients are provided with the convenience they seek,” added Bezzina.

“The new look of the eCabs app’s user interface seeks to reflect the way that the technology developed and implemented by eCabs was always about simplifying the underlying layers of complexity that give users maxi­mum convenience,” he added.

While the app remains the company’s main booking channel, eCabs remains thoroughly committed to retain its techno­logy investments to keep strength­ening its unique multi-booking channel platform, benefiting its clients with a myriad of booking options and 24/7 convenience.

“The new app user interface offers a seamless user experience, with all the functionalities it boasted before and with the added benefit of much better pricing and reduced waiting times,” added Simon Debono, eCabs’ chief marketing officer.

“This complements eCabs’ all-important sanitisation protocol, 24/7 customer care and our ‘lost and found’ procedure, which are all part of the customary high standards that our clients are used to experiencing. This app update is another in a series of steps towards our commitment in guaranteeing a smoother and much improved user experience,” added Debono.

eCabs had introduced Malta’s first cab booking app in 2013, greatly facilitating the booking process and the customer journey. Eventually, eCabs took a bold decision to move away from third-party technology to build its own technology assets.

This decision has greatly paid off, giving the organisation the flexibility and speed that it needs to match its internationa­lisation ambitions.