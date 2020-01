Albano shoe boutique has opened in the heart of Valletta. A made-in-Italy brand, Albano is not new to Malta as it was previously imported by Gauda of Sliema. Albano is synonymous with high-fashion leather shoes and bags and Italian craftsmanship. The new Albano store is found at 18, St Lucy Street, Valletta. Visit the website www.guadashoes.com or follow the Facebook page albanobygauda and Instagram account albano_gauda for updates.

