A group of sponsors came together over Christmas to gift the Ursuline sisters with a 15-seat minibus.

The initiative was spearheaded by Alliance Real Estate and supported by several donors, including Ruben Farrugia from Easygas Ltd and Paul Magro from Asfaltar Ltd.

“Many of our partners, managers and property advisors, donated funds themselves and petitioned donations from their network of contacts to make this happen," Alliance CEO Michael Bonello said.

Mother Superior at Angela House, Sister Magdalene Cauchi, said the van will help the sisters improve the quality of life of the children as they will now be travelling in more comfort.

Angela House is currently home for 28 children between the ages of three and 13.

The event was also supported by Clubhouse Europe, Malta Daily, Crosscraft, Eurosport, Brown's Pharmacy, Owen Leuellen, Kailey Willis and other social media influencers.