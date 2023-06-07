This article is a satirical opinion piece.

Following a week of frenetic activity and intense speculation, the government last night announced the biggest development project ever undertaken in Malta’s history.

In response to anticipated economic and demographic growth in the coming two decades, Castille unveiled plans to build a new, expanded international airport at an entirely new location.

Flanked by leading figures from business and politics, an ebullient Prime Minister declared the new airport was a "game changer" for the country, placing it at the forefront of future development in the Mediterranean region. The project is truly "world class" and illustrates that, under this government, the "best has yet to come".

The project will involve a range of initiatives including the closure of the current airport, its replacement with a new ‘cutting edge’ high-rise city replete with six-star hotels, high-end apartments, two new shopping centres and "state of the art" office buildings.

Responding to ongoing demands for greater connectivity across the Maltese islands, the government has decided (following its customary rigorous research) that the new airport will be located on the northern side of Comino. Its four runways and ancillary buildings will be constructed on reclaimed land located between the Blue Lagoon and Mġarr Harbour, thus connecting both islands permanently.

The runways will go in all directions, ensuring the airport’s utility in all weathers and contexts. Reflecting this daring approach, there were hints last evening that the government will shortly announce the formation of a new ‘world class’ airline with connections to all corners of the globe.

This will, the PM insisted, "end all speculation on the need for a tunnel" between the islands. The new airport will be ‘world class’ in every dimension, capable of handling any current aircraft. It will be directly connected to Victoria in Gozo and Valletta in Malta by an overhead two-track rapid rail system.

The press briefing accompanying the announcement notes that the initiative builds further on existing Maltese expertise in infrastructure planning and delivery, concrete technology and urban planning, all strengths of the country’s current development model and trajectory.

The project will allow the country not just to readjust to changing realities but to completely re-imagine itself as "the hub of artificial intelligence" in the region and worldwide. The PM reaffirmed the government’s commitment to this future saying, "we remain resolute in our commitment to building enhanced artificial intelligence in Malta."

This ground-breaking project formed a cornerstone in the government’s transformational strategy aimed at building a new economy "one focused on skills that are greener and more digitalized". The project would also make extensive use of Malta’s proven ability in international finance and in complex and related deals and structures.

As with all current government projects, this new initiative will be fully sustainable with the latest version of sustainable concrete forming yet another cutting-edge element.

The government has promised to provide a more detailed briefing once plans, tenders, contracts, and appointments have been finalised. Sources close to the government noted that a project of this size offered unheard-of opportunities for established and potential new interests and therefore needed considerable sensitivity in both planning and execution. Based on past experience, ‘commercial sensitivity' is a must in cases such as this.

Once all deals are finalised, the government will be happy to share all appropriate information as part of its established policy of full transparency and accountability. At the launch of the plan, business leaders remained tight-lipped as regards any agreements reached to date. One observer remarked however that those involved had learned from previous mistakes and would be ensuring they were not repeated.

This morning, a spokeswoman for the Office of the PM asserted that the project represented a whole new era and direction for the country, one that could only be imagined and delivered by the Labour Party.

“No other party has the vision, creativity and sheer bravery, the collective conviction and intelligence to undertake a project of this magnitude,” she noted.

Further information with accompanying artists' impressions of the new airport and the new high-rise city are available at www.maltaschemes.gov.mt.