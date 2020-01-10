Gozo, our island, has undergone a transformation during the past few years. This was possible not by sitting comfortably and doing nothing, but by working hard and taking bold decisions.

Prior to the 2013 election we campaigned to having a Gozo for Gozitans, and to give work to Gozitans in Gozo.

Looking back, I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together.

In a more pronounced manner than in Malta, the administration led by Joseph Muscat managed to inject a new dynamism in Gozo. In 2012 the Gozitan economy had grown by one per cent, as against five per cent growth in Malta. This was the worst economic growth ever observed for Gozo since EU entry.

By contrast, the latest data shows that Gozo’s GDP growth has now jumped to 13 per cent, higher than the nine per cent observed in Malta. In Malta economic growth has tripled since 2013, while in Gozo the rate has increased 13 times. As a result of this faster growth, Gozo’s GDP per capita now stands at 64 per cent of the national average, up from 59 per cent in 2012.

The Gozitan economy has changed significantly in recent years. For instance, the value added from information and communications has tripled since 2012, while professional services have grown five-fold. Dependence on construction and real estate fell from 21 per cent in 2012 to 16 per cent. On the other hand, the professional services sector now accounts for 14 per cent, as against just five per cent in 2012, a clear indication that the quality of work available in Gozo has improved.

Economic growth has meant that every week there was an increase of 13 Gozitans working. Most of these new jobs were located in Gozo, with jobs in Gozo rising at five times the rate seen in 2012.

The number of Gozitans working in Gozo subsequently increased by more than a third. Meanwhile, the proportion of Gozitans working in the public sector has fallen below 40 per cent, re-flecting significant increases in employment in the private sector.

Gozo benefited greatly from the increased disposable income, generated by fast economic growth. The number of cars that crossed the channel rose by more than 50 per cent, on account of higher domestic tourism.

Nearly 250,000 Maltese choose to visit Gozo for a holiday. To these one has to add nearly 220,000 foreign tourists, a rise of 60 per cent over 2012. A similar increase was registered for foreign day trippers.

The disposable income of Gozitans improved at three times the rate seen in 2012. This increase filtered through to those most in need. The number of Gozitans registering for work fell to 153, from 736 in 2012, while the number of Gozitans on social assistance declined by 40 per cent. As a result, the proportion of Gozitans at risk of poverty or social exclusion fell below 16 per cent, as against 19 per cent in Malta. The last seven years have seen a newly dynamic Gozo, with increased foreign direct investment, thousands of new jobs and considerable social progress.

Justyne Caruana is Minister for Gozo.