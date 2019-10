The Clueless Comedy Collective is bringing a one-off free stand-up comedy show to Citylights in Valletta this evening.

Comics from across the world will be lowering the tone as they share their insights and stories in a night of comedy that will show how funny and filthy life can be.

The show, rated 18, will start at 8pm at The Cinema Bar by Citylights, 56, St John Street, Valletta. For more information, visit the Clueless Comedy Collective Malta Facebook page.