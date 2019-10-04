A presentation on bats followed by an observation session and a tour of Għar Dalam is being organised by the Environment and Resources Authority (Natura 2000 Malta) and Heritage Malta on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Those attending will be able to hear different species of bats by means of a bat detector. The event is being led by a guide and experts in the field of nature conservation.

Bats fly at night and find their way by echolocation. They send high-pitched noises which cannot be heard by humans and use the echo from their surroundings to find their way around and to detect flying insects. A bat detector will be used to locate and identify bats. This apparatus detects the sounds made by bats and converts them into sounds which can be heard by humans.

Moths will be studied using a moth trap. This consists of an ultraviolet lamp placed in front of a white background. The ultraviolet rays attract moths, trapping them for study before release.

The visit is against a donation of €3 per person to The Environment Fund. Donations will be collected in cash on the day.