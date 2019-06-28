Allied Rainbow Communities is presenting a night with Dolly Diamond, who is visiting Malta from Australia.

Dolly is a much-loved personality originally from the UK, who has called Australia home since 2009. She has proven herself to be one of the country’s finest comedy cabaret talents and became an Australian citizen in 2014.

Dolly regularly appears on ABC TV News Breakfast with Virginia Trioli and Michael Rowland, and is an ambassador for Guide Dogs Victoria and the Movember Foundation.

Dolly Diamond was the artistic director of the 2017 and 2018 Melbourne Cabaret Festival. She has also had numerous successful cabaret seasons around the nation as part of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Fringe World Perth, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Melbourne Cabaret Festival, Ballarat Cabaret Festival, Midsumma Festival, Adelaide’s FEAST Festival and Broken Heel Festival.

Over the past decade this talented artist has been invited to lend her face and name to raise public awareness around major Australian campaigns and in support of many causes.

These include Blue September for the Australian Prostate Cancer Research Foundation (on television and for live events nationally), a role on online soap opera Being Brendo for the Victorian AIDS Council, hosting duties and appearances for the Water Polo League Pride Cup and the AFL supported Pride Cup both for Beyond Blue, hosting the Living Positive Victoria candlelight vigil in Melbourne’s Federation Square, hosting several events as part of AIDS 2014 – the 20th International AIDS Conference, and appearing at Melbourne’s Orlando Memorial Candlelight Vigil.

Dolly has hosted and appear­ed at several marriage equality rallies in Adelaide and Mel­bourne, and fundraisers and rallies in support of The Australian Greens.

Having a strong relationship with many LGBTI organisations around Australia, including JOY94.9 (Australia’s first LGBTI radio station), Daylesford’s ChillOut Festival, Coffs Harbour’s Coast Out Festival, TasPride and Cairns Pride, Dolly was awarded Artist of the Year at the inaugural Globe Community Awards in 2014 in Melbourne.

She has also worked with a range of other Victorian LGBTI community organisations over the past decade, including the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, Melbourne Gay and Lesbian Chorus, Melbourne Rainbow Band and Pride March Victoria.

In 2016 and 2017, Dolly toured regional Victoria with Gender and Sexuality Commissioner Rowena Allen for the Rural Regional Roadshow.

The show will be held today at the Thirsty Lawyer, Strait Street, Valletta at 8pm. A €10 donation for Malta Pride will be accepted. For more information, visit www.gaymalta.com, e-mail info@arc.org.mt or call 9927 2999.