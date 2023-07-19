An urgent call for A and O positive blood has been made by the Blood Bank.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said its blood reserve was critically low. and patients waiting for operations as well as cancer patients may not receive the necessary blood in time.

The other groups of blood, the bank said, were also needed.

The Blood Bank is open daily from 8am to 6pm.

One can call on tel: 7930 7307 or Freephone 8007 4313 for further information and to request transport from and to their destination.