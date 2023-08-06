Europe is Malta’s natural home, historically, culturally and ideologically. Our Christian, democratic and social core based on the principles of freedom, social justice and equity means we have much common ground with the other EU member states.

However, the historic choice we made 20 years ago in favour of EU membership was no walkover. We must admit that a 54 per cent vote for EU accession was not a landslide. Thankfully, 20 years later, we have peace of mind that there is a consensus in favour of Malta’s EU membership.

Today, we are in a situation where many Europeans are becoming somewhat sceptical about the EU, for a number of reasons. There is a feeling of detachment, which needs to be addressed in both national and EU circles. The fact that some governments tend to blame EU institutions for this state of affairs does not help matters.

In reality, people’s alienation from politics is mainly due to the daily decisions taken by individual governments, rather than by EU institutions. The EU does not push through laws that affect people’s everyday lives without a proper process. This includes votes by our MEPs in the European Parliament and our ministers in the Council of Ministers.

However, many argue that the system is failing them. The process is not always giving a voice to European citizens. They feel lost or not listened to.

At times, one feels that one’s representatives, both elected MEPs and council ministers are, for a number of reasons, not listening enough to the wishes of the people. The one-size-fits-all approach, where Malta and the other 26 member states are treated as if they are one and the same, is not suitable for us.

The Maltese want bolder action at an EU level - David Agius

Such an approach often disregards the principle of subsidiarity, as well as the differences in geographical, economic and cultural realities of Europe. A Europe made of so many diverse member states. The term ‘together in diversity’ should earn a much higher level of recognition and understanding.

In next year’s European elections, it is important to vote for those candidates who will listen to and understand your concerns and tackle them at a European level. What do you consider to be important issues? How badly is inflation affecting you? How can this be resolved? Are working conditions fair? Are you living in a clean, healthy environment? Where are the opportunities for a high-level education in Malta and abroad? Am I served with reliable and efficient health services? Where are the opportunities in sports?

Creating the right environment where you enjoy education opportunities while living in a sound healthy environment is your right. Despite various attempts at an EU level, many feel not served yet. Much more needs to be done. Initiatives at an EU level seem to find the door closed or difficult to implement once they reach the local level. At times, millions of EU funds meant to be enjoyed by Maltese residents have been lost due to bureaucracy or a lack of initiative.

Encountering such issues as I campaign as a candidate for the European Parliament elections has become the norm. The Maltese want bolder action at an EU level.

David Agius

They demand more from us politicians. Rightly so, they ask for higher standards. We must deliver. Deliver on time. Deliver what is expected of EU institutions. Treating the citizen at the focus of every decision and initiative.

David Agius is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on social policy and an MEP candidate in next year’s European Parliament elections.