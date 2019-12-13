Panto in the Dark is back this year with a brand-new story featuring the traditional Maltese drink imbuljuta at its centre.

The story follows a single mother of one who needs to figure out how she’s going to pay rent three days before Christmas. Could the answer lie in a warm aromatic drink? This multisensory adventure in pitch darkness is geared towards leaving the audience at the edge-of-their-seat with crazy twists and lots of laughs. Chucky Bartolo returns as Dame.

Also returning to the show are Joseph Zammit, Davinia Hamilton and Samuel Farrugia, playing various outlandish characters.

L-Imbuljuta – Panto in the Dark is being staged in English at the Spazju Kreattiv Theatre in Valletta from tomorrow until December 29. Tickets can be booked from www.kreattivita.org or by calling 2122 3200. Individuals accompanying special-ID holders will be allowed one complimentary ticket that can be booked over the phone.