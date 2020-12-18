Teatru Malta’s third instalment from the Panto in the Dark series, which is usually performed live in a sound booth, will be taking on a different form this year in light of the COVID-19 restrictions. Produced in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and the Malta Community Chest Fund, Ġulbiena: A Radio Panto in the Dark, will be aired on Sunday, December 20, on several radio stations.

The play is a story about how, with one hour to go, as the protagonists prepare for the arrival of a very special mystery guest, they realise their ġulbiena (vetches) are missing. To retrieve their precious Christmas plants, they must journey in the Witch’s creepy cottage, where nobody has dared enter before.

Ġulbiena: A Radio Panto in the Dark is written and directed by Vikesh Godhwani and Marta Vella. The cast includes Chucky Bartolo as the dame, Samuel Farrugia, Anton Saliba and Davinia Hamilton.

The panto will be aired on 103 Malta’s Heart, Calypso Radio, XFM and Magic Malta, among other radio stations, on Sunday at 8pm. For more information, visit https://teatrumalta.org.mt/events/gulbiena-a-panto-in-the-dark/ or call on 2122 0255.