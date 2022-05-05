The spring schedule of events at the Malta Postal Museum and Arts Hub includes a display of new paintings by Edward Micallef. New, because Micallef, although a well-respected and seasoned architect, has turned his hand towards painting following the recent, unexpected gift of an easel and paints.

Titled Passione! the paintings took shape over the uncertain COVID years when Micallef, in his own words, “took a step back from architecture to concentrate on new works – experimenting with a palette of stronger colours with spontaneous and predominantly abstract themes”. From his earlier darker indigo tones, there is a conscious move to a brighter more luminous palette.

Dominant

Micallef has held three personal exhibitions in 1978,1979,1980 and participated in various collective exhibitions locally and abroad, particularly Paris, Germany and Riyadh.

On paper and canvas, these paintings speak of love – an intense love of aesthetically beautiful surroundings. From capturing the local landscape, religious feasts, and national holidays, there is marked experimentation with objets trouvés and 3D constructions – seemingly random bits of bark, rope and other materials penetrating or enclosing the space in front of the canvas.

High Noon

Infiltrating many of these new works is an underlying current of struggle – art born out of an intense painful struggle that comes with achieving one’s aspirations. With brightness and fluidity, these paintings herald the start of a new beginning and a strong belief in hope for humanity.

Passione! is on display at the MPM Arts Hub until May 7. Opening times: weekdays 10am-4pm; Saturday 10am to 2pm.