Swiss performance artist Anna Anderegg is in Malta for a few days looking for participants for her work Silver Boom, which is a participatory art project that questions the physical presence of experienced women in public spaces and is part of maltabiennale.art.

The artist works with a group of 15 to 20 women over 60 via a nine-day workshop, focusing on simple movements and positions. The workshop will promote listening and attention to oneself, others, and the public space and does not require prior dance experience.

Anna Anderegg. Photo: Julija Goyd

Open to all who identify as a woman, the project strongly encourages women 70+ or 80+, as well as individuals with diverse physical abilities or mobility challenges to apply. Following rehearsals, which take place both in the studio and outdoors, two 40-minute performances will be held in public spaces.

Valletta Design Cluster will be hosting the rehearsal days. For registration and queries, e-mail info@annaanderegg.com. For more information, visit www.annaanderegg.com.