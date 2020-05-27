Churches are demonstrating their post-shutdown social distancing measures as they prepare for full reopening.

Sunday and daily masses were called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decision is due to reviewed next week.

But as churches open for funerals and daily private prayer, they have begun to share photographs of the measures introduced to stop coronavirus spreading among parishioners.

In the parish of Ibraġ, which is open daily for private prayer and Holy Communion from 7.30 to 9am, three of every four pews have been taped off.

Only one person is allowed per pew, except for family members.

In St Julian's church, which held its first funeral last Friday, massgoers are welcomed with hand sanitisers at the door.

Pews are marked out where individuals and couples can sit and notices are placed around the church reminding people to wash their hands and not enter if sick.

Under the Church directives, funerals can be held in the open, such as in cemeteries on or the church parvis, or in churches which are 500 square metres or larger.

In these churches, only 20 people are allowed in.