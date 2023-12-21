The planning ministry is unable to say when it will introduce and implement building codes for construction.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) reviewed draft codes related to demolition, excavation and building and is consulting on them with the Chamber of Architects and the Chamber of Engineers.

“Based on the feedback received, the BCA will be in a position to establish a timeline to implement these codes,” a spokesperson for the ministry told Times of Malta.

The ministry was reacting to a Times of Malta interview published on Sunday, when former government consultant Martin De Bono warned many modern buildings might not withstand a moderate earthquake.

He said the problem is often bad design and inferior quality construction materials, which could mean some buildings will not be able to withstand a strong earthquake or a moderate one that has a longer duration.

He insists the solution is to implement codes that provide thorough guidelines as to how buildings in Malta should be constructed. But in a reply to questions, the ministry said:

“The design and certification of structures in buildings falls within the exclusive remit of warranted architects who are properly trained and certified in their profession,” the spokesperson said, adding that architects also determine what materials are to be used.

During the interview, De Bono insisted he was not criticising architects. He also said that just five months before Jean Paul Sofia was killed in a construction collapse last year, as government adviser he had warned ministry officials that they must urgently work on codes before more people die in construction.

But the ministry said it has not yet received a complete building code document. The BCA reviewed the drafts and will decide on implementation accordingly after a consultation process.

Times of Malta also asked the ministry over concern about buildings’ strength in case of earthquakes and tremors, and whether it has plans for such cases.

The questions remained unanswered.