The name Tessie Scerri might not ring a bell with many but the centenarian’s personal stories are being captured in a photobook that is to be published later this year with the help of a crowdfunding campaign.

A collage made up of Ms Scerri’s photos over the years.

Born during World War I, the former teacher with a passion for travelling is known among those close to her for her generosity, “beautiful spirit” and love of children.

She had no children of her own but taught hundreds of them during her over 30-year-long career and cared for four generations of nieces and nephews, earning the affectionate title of ‘Auntie Tessie’.

Among her great-grandnieces is photographer Angela ‘Giola’ Cassar, who is leading the book project with the collaboration of author Glen Calleja (Smoke Signals, 2014) and graphic designer Adrian Gauci. The team has already secured support from Arts Council Malta but needs to raise €2,000 to print and produce the 150-page, handmade photobook.

Tessie is both the storyteller and the embodiment of all the places, objects and people she tells about

Made up of delicate portraits, found imagery and narrations, the publication unfolds from close-ups of jewellery that have been passed down within the family. A bilingual text runs parallel to the visuals.

“Throughout the book, page by page, portrait by portrait, one is drawn into a biographical collage spanning over a century and beyond into a fabricated narrative. Tessie is here both the storyteller and the embodiment of all the places, objects and people she tells about,” Ms Cassar said.

The idea for this photobook was born about two years ago.

“It all started when Tessie turned 100, and she was full of life and in good health,” the photographer noted.

As an artist interested in the themes of identity and memory, Ms Cassar was intrigued by the fact that a person who had lived for a century, experienced both world wars and suffered many losses and endured hard times, was still optimistic about life.

She admits she knew little about her great-grandaunt before the project gave her the opportunity to spend time with her.

“Being the main character in the book, spending time with Tessie was of the essence. I listened to her repeat the stories as if it were the first time she was narrating. All these narratives have inspired every step of this project to explore who she is and who she might have been,” she said.

The book, in fact, also presents a fictionalised narrative of whom Ms Scerri longed to be. This starts off with her finding some letters which might or might not have been addressed to her.

“Calleja’s text presents scenarios where all the what-ifs of a hundred plus years meet,” Ms Cassar pointed out.

Pending the success of this crowd-funding campaign, the photobook launch will take place sometime between mid-September and the beginning of October. Backers will be able to secure their copy earlier and will be invited to the launch by pre-ordering the book for a discounted price.

Those backing the campaign will also receive rewards packages, named after items of jewellery in honour of Ms Scerri herself, including book credits, an invitation to the book’s exhibition and private viewing, supplementary historical documents about the centenarian and also the opportunity to attend a one-day narrative-building workshop.

Those willing to support the project can do so through the crowd-funding platform http://www.zaar.com.mt/. The campaign runs until July 21.