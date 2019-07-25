The Souvenir, a 2019 film portraying a beautifully crafted portrait of self-discovery, will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema tomorrow at 5.30pm.

The plot centres around Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), a young film student who is struggling to find a firm direction in life when she meets the seemingly unwavering and decisive Anthony (Tom Burke). The two immediately take to one another and an intense romance blossoms between them.

However, as the relationship develops, it becomes clear that Anthony is not being honest about all aspects of himself and Julie slowly discovers that they could have potentially devastating consequences for them both.

The film is directed by Joanna Hogg and produced by Martin Scorsese.

The film will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 5.30pm. To view a trailer and for tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/the-souvenir.