The Cinema Bar By Citylights is tonight showing the 2017 film Loving Vincent. The feature-length painted animation, the first of its kind, explores the life and unusual death of artist Vincent Van Gogh via depictions of his artworks.

It is directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman.

The film will be screened at 8.30pm at the Cinema Bar by Citylights at 56, St John Street, Valletta. For more information, visit the cinema’s Facebook page.