There is a tendency for us to be so caught up in our own lives that we can easily forget Herod still lives among us. If we take a moment to gaze across the Mediterranean towards the Holy Land, we can see him setting up one ambush after another as thousands of fellow human beings fall victim, yet again, to man’s unrelenting cruelty.

All we can do is offer a heartfelt prayer to God to thaw the cold hearts that cause so much pain, hardship, and suffering – and express our solidarity with the blameless men, women and children of Palestine, and Israel, who have been caught up in this whirlpool of misery and suffering. May their leaders be inspired by the true spirit of Christmas to seek lasting peace.

Back home, our struggles seem to pale in comparison. But as we give thanks for graces we receive at this joyous time with our loved ones, we would do well to turn our attention to the challenges that lie ahead for our nation.

The new year, 2024, is a deeply significant one for Malta as our country celebrates 60 years as an independent state and 50 years as a republic. Throughout this time, we have endured suffering, made sacrifices, and learned some harsh lessons as we shed the shackles of colonialism to walk on our own two feet as an independent nation.

Let us make good use of the knowledge we have gained. I, for one, will be reflecting on the inspiring legacy left to us by our national poet, Dun Karm Psaila, in his prayer for our country, which fittingly became the lyrics for our National Anthem.

In the second stanza, Dun Karm asks God to bless Malta with five important treasures that encapsulate the very essence of our life together as a society, as a nation: sound judgment, mercy, health, unity, and peace.

The sound judgment that Dun Karm requested for those entrusted with the authority to pass laws is a gift from God. Because sound judgment is ultimately about wisdom and integrity – the desire to work selflessly and unrelentingly for the common good. May sound judgment characterise the decisions and governing style of those who lead our society with legitimate authority.

Mercy has many facets. It certainly includes the responsibility of employers to take care of their employees. But it also extends to each and every one of us because we are ultimately all responsible, in some way, for one another. Mercy means much more than just forgiveness: it also encompasses the genuine expression of compassion and sympathy – not just to our fellow countrymen but also to those who have travelled to our islands to build a new life. Mercy does not have a colour, nor does it have a particular religion. We have a duty to demonstrate solidarity with all our brethren, irrespective of their origins.

We also have an obligation to be merciful to the environment that God created. We must care for, and preserve, our beautiful heritage for us, our families, and future generations who have yet to be born.

Dun Karm also offers a prayer for health – the health of all those engaged in the workplace, in services, and in business. In this context, health encompasses not only physical health but also mental, psychological and spiritual health. We need to attach great importance to each other’s well-being for our country to continue to thrive in years to come.

When I pray for our collective health, I ask God to bless our society with the gift of children. We live in an era of declining birth rates, but it is no exaggeration to say that our nation’s health and future literally depends on them. This prayer is all the more poignant as we celebrate the birth of a baby at Christmas.

Dun Karm concludes our national anthem by praying for unity and peace among us. Unity is fostered when we respect one another, not only in words, but also in deeds – through our actions and the manner in which we interact with others. Peace between us, meanwhile, guarantees quality of life. However, we cannot lose sight of the fact that social harmony can only thrive in a climate of justice and honesty. We must strive for this noble cause with unrelenting determination and commitment.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of you – especially the sick and elderly, those undergoing therapeutic programmes, rehabilitation at the Corradino Correctional Facility, and all our families – a serene Christmas and a new year full of peace, good fortune and blessings.

Mgr Charles J. Scicluna is Archbishop of Malta.