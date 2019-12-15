After seeing an advert on social media, a consumer decided to purchase hair extensions for €200 from a local hairdresser. Upon ordering them, the consumer paid a deposit but was not given a receipt. Even when the extensions were applied and full payment made, the consumer was not given any proof of payment.

The main problems with the extensions were that the colour was different to the consumer’s hair colour and the quality of the extensions was not as advertised. The consumer claimed that while the extensions were advertised as ‘human hair’, they were not.

At first the consumer only complained about the hair extensions’ colour and the hairdresser agreed to fix it. However, when the consumer went to the salon, the hairdresser was abroad and her mother refused to provide the consumer with the required service.

At this point the consumer decided to go to another hairdresser to solve the colour problem, which cost her €50. Seeing that she was not provided with the promised hair extensions, the consumer complained with the hairdresser and asked for a full refund of the money paid.

Since the hairdresser refused the consumer’s request, the latter lodged a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. As the conciliation process did not lead to an amicable agreement between the two parties, the consumer proceeded with her claim through the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

First the tribunal considered that even though there was no proof of payment, there was no disagreement on the fact that the consumer purchased the hair extensions for €200 from the defendant. The disagreement mainly concerned the extensions’ colour. The trader insisted that the colour was chosen by the consumer after seeing a sample.

As to the extensions not being ‘human hair’, the trader denied that she did not supply the promised hair. Since the consumer threw away the extensions, the tribunal could not verify whether the hair extensions were made out of human hair or not. The only proof the consumer had that the hair extensions were synthetic was a letter from a professional confirming that the hair was not human.

However, the letter was not confirmed under oath and the person who wrote it was not summoned as a witness to confirm what she claimed in the letter under oath. For these reasons, the letter had no tangible value and the tribunal could not consider it as proof.

The tribunal also noted that the consumer did not attend all the tribunal sittings, showing lack of interest to proceed with her claim. Furthermore, there was the fact that the hair extensions were thrown away, which meant there was lack of means to verify that they were not as agreed in the sales agreement.

Therefore, the tribunal did not uphold the consumer’s claim for a refund and also ruled that the expenses of the tribunal’s sitting must by paid by the consumer.