Six years after the inauguration of ŻAK House in Birkirkara, the youth section of the Maltese Catholic Action felt the need to refurbish and upgrade and embellish their premises, furniture and equipment. The house is used by hundreds of young people for formal and informal educational activities such as meetings, seminars, live-ins, exchanges and training.

This refurbishment and embellishment was made possible through the funds granted through the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme (VOPS) managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector.

The entrance to ŻAK House

Through the project ‘Building Bridges’ (VOPS 99/2020), ŻAK benefitted from the co-financed sum of €25,000. The project started in January and will end this month.

This year, the house added a number of resources, such as indoor plants and outdoor planters in an effort to create a greener space and to improve the environment in a holistic manner. Two air conditioners were installed in the chapel and on the third floor. A number of foldable tables, beanbags, outdoor furniture and a barbecue set were also purchased.

Another important aspect of this project was the purchase and installation of an AED (automated external defibrillator). Training on how to use such equipment is provided as part of the first aid course which leaders within the organisation attend as part of their leadership training.

The project also included plastering and painting of the outdoor areas and shafts.

In order to follow the regulations issued by the authorities due to the pandemic, all the activities planned for 2020 had to be postponed or cancelled. However, ŻAK House offered free accommodation to a number of frontliners and healthcare workers for a number of months in order to eliminate the risk of them spreading the virus to their family members.

The voluntary organisation, which was supported by various individuals and companies in the house’s project, aims to continue serving the community in the best way possible.