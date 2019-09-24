Malta and Gozo are experiencing very rapidly changing systems. Hardly a day goes by without hearing about new developments and projections afoot. The overall picture is shifting all the time.

One must adjust to this shift and, in light of these changing times, come up with new, creative and viable proposals. Any citizen has the right and an obligation to the nation to come up with innovative suggestions to facilitate the process of adjusting to the changes happening around us.

As a former politician who loves his country, and at my now mature age, I believe that I can submit some proposals relevant to what is occurring.

Gozo Channel has introduced a fourth ferry to its fleet. This has solved, to a large extent, the long waiting times at Mġarr and Ċirkewwa that both Gozitans and Maltese people have had to endure daily.

Since this additional ferry does not enjoy a lift and both passengers and cars have to exit from the same outlet, this ferry has prompted some complaints.

I believe a lift is being installed at present to ease the lives of senior citizens and those with disabilities. This is another step forward in the right direction. Who knows? Maybe a fourth ferry can be ordered to the exact specifications required?

I have been open in my views in favour of the Gozo-to-Malta tunnel project. I have made my position clear in many ways, but the recent fourth ferry, which has drastically reduced the waiting times in the respective harbours, has adjusted my views in certain ways.

I agree that Gozo and Malta should be linked through a tunnel but now I have come to the conclusion that, if a fourth ferry is added permanently, then my preference would be for a tube system, as has been suggested by several others.

This tube tunnel, with a rail system similar to what one sees overseas, would connect the two islands without requiring the use of vehicles for transport between the two. Passengers could stop at different junctions and this would save time, effort and expense. This system would also connect Gozo with the outside world, which is the objective of such connectivity.

Another major problem that our islands are facing is where to dump building material waste. The quarries that our islands have will be filled soon enough. What happens afterwards is a mystery. In this regard, I have a proposal for consideration:

In the mid-1950s, when the Lord Balogh delegation team came to Malta to prepare and present industrial/touristic projects to our government, one of the suggestions was for a harbour to be created in Mġarr. Three submissions were made for a large, medium and small one. Someone eventually chose the small version, never believing that commerce in Gozo would grow so much.

Socomar started the harbour and did a marvellous job, as can be seen by all who visit. I still remember getting on a local boat to reach the ferry berthed outside the old harbour and climbing a rope ladder to get aboard. The effect was immediate, and the harbour project was a huge success.

As the Mġarr harbour has now become inadequate for everyday needs, I wish to present for consideration a project that could solve the two major islands’ headache. This is to have the harbour extended from before Ix-Xatt l-Aħmar Bay, with the other arm reaching just before Ħondoq ir-Rummien bay.

This would solve all the problems of disposing of building waste for many years to come, apart from creating a very valuable project for our islands.

Space could even be created for a cruise liner terminal. Yacht marinas can be constructed for both super yachts and smaller ones.

There would be no need to build villas, hotels or housing to finance the project.

The inner harbour could be reserved solely for fishing and pleasure boats.

Digging under the cliff sides could provide car parking facilities as well as storage for yachts and facilities to store equipment when the owners are away.

This could become a major project that would see Gozo progressing and which would offer job opportunities for many, both local and foreign.

My imagination does run wild, but at least, at my age, and given my interest and love for Gozo, I envision a progressive Gozo with no overly tall and clustered buildings that are ruining the Gozitan way of life, propagated by very few individuals.

I had asked a friend of mine, after explaining my views on this project, to make some drawings of my plans so that anyone may see and evaluate then.

My friend returned with two site plans of what I am proposing which I believe anyone can visualise for consideration.

I once attended a wedding at the Don Bosco Oratory and, while taking a wedding picture, I saw in the background a film poster featuring Alan Ladd with the caption ‘None but the Brave’. This caption has since been stuck in my mind and that is why, while presenting these personal proposals, I have this caption at the forefront of my thoughts.

So much good can come from the positive suggestions made by each and every one of us. What is needed is imagination.

Lino DeBono is a former Labour Party MP.