It’s not the first time that I have expressed my reservations about certain aspects of Toyota’s styling – but I must admit with the new Yaris, Toyota seems to have hit the nail in the head. The car looks awesome from any angle.

This is the fourth generation of what consistently remains the most popular model for Toyota in Europe with over 224,000 units sold in 2019 alone.

Everything is new, starting from the GA-B platform used for the first time on the Yaris but which is modular with plans for a range of vehicles to be produced using adaptations of it. The GA-B platform is central to the Yaris’ improved dynamic performance of the Yaris – it gives the car a lower centre of gravity and much greater body rigidity. It has also enabled the designers to create a more distinctive and powerful-looking car with an appealing and individual identity.

Overall length has decreased to less than four metres, the wheelbase has been extended by 50mm, giving extra cabin space. Overall height to come down by 40mm, while an increase in the vehicle’s width by 50mm and an extra 57mm in the track add to the car’s overall low, wide and powerful stance. The front and rear overhangs have been shortened, further accentuating the overall compact dimensions and giving a tight turning radius, ideal for negotiating urban streets and parking spaces.

The interior reflects an overall less-is-more concept. It is a sharply designed space that has the solid, high sensory quality and spacious feel of a car from a class above.

The car features improved ergonomics and the driver’s seat has been set further back and lower, with improved steering and pedal positioning. It features a well positioned eight-inch touch-screen, a ‘binocular’ cockpit, Apple Car Play and Android Auto and a reversing camera but no parking sensors.

For the driver’s cockpit, the concept is ‘eyes on the road, hands on the wheel’ with the arrangement of displays and controls organised to ensure the driver can focus on the road and keep informed of key vehicle data with the least distraction, and excellent all-round visibility.

The new Yaris has more space between the driver and front passenger, and for a wider front console. Similarly, load space is good with the boot measuring 700mm deep and offering 286 litres of storage.

The new model uses the latest evolution of Toyota’s fourth-generation hybrid electric powertrain, giving the car better fuel economy, lower emissions and a greatly enhanced capability to operate on its electric power alone, at higher speeds and over longer distances.

The system uses an all-new 1.5-litre, three- cylinder Hybrid Dynamic Force Engine and a Lithium Ion battery that is 12kg lighter but more powerful than the one it replaces. Combined output has increased to 116bhp and the car accelerates to 100km/h in less than 10 seconds. It can run up to 80 per cent of driving time and reach speeds of 130km/h in EV mode and return between 57 and 68mpg.

The new Yaris aims to be the safest vehicle in its class and benefits from a greater range of Toyota Safety Sense active systems as standard, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as lane trace assist, emergency steering assist and intersection turn assistance.

The functionality of the pre-collision system has been enhanced so that it can detect pedestrians by day and at night and cyclists in daytime driving. The Yaris also offers segment-first intersection turn assistance to recognise collision risks with oncoming traffic and pedestrians when making a turn at an intersection, and is the first Toyota to be equipped with centre airbags. These help prevent driver and passenger colliding with each other in a side impact.

One assumes that a new model brings with it certain improvements but the quantum leap I have seen in the new Yaris is quite impressive. Looks aside, it is a much more mature car to drive with added power and a set-up to support the increased performance. They have moved the seamless hybrid functionality to another level making the car fun and engaging to drive. I sincerely recommend you test drive the car to see this for yourselves. At the same time, that have also improved its practicality and efficiency.

The new Yaris comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty and a five-star Euro NCap safety rating.