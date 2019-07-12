A quarter of children aged between 11 and 16 reported receiving sexual messages at some point last year, according to a study.

University of Malta researchers found that 24.5 per cent of children said they were sent sexually explicit messages, including words, images or video.

A further 9.6 per cent said they had sent or posted sexual messages.

Some twenty schools in Malta took part in the study and, in all, 1381 valid responses were collected as part of the EU Kids Online Survey.

The study also found that a third of children aged between nine and 16 saw sexual images in 2018, mostly on television or online.

PhD student Lorleen Farrugia revealed the details during the launch of the BeSmart! online campaign, which seeks to educate kids on Internet use.

The study also found that children aged between nine and 16 spend more than three hours a day online. The figure increases with age: at 16, children spend over four hours on the Internet every day.

Almost 40 per cent said they encountered something that bothered them when they were online - although the survey results did not explain what bothered the children. Fifteen per cent said they ignored the problem or hoped that it would go away, the study found.

Children used various strategies to cope with issues on the internet - 20 per cent talked to their parents, 17 per cent talked to one of their peers and 15 per cent closed the window or application that bothered them.

More than 16 per cent of participants say they had treated someone else in a “hurtful or nasty way” online in the previous year.

And an alarming 7.7 per cent said someone found out where they were because they tracked their phone or device.

Most of the children interviewed (36 per cent) said they used a smartphone to go online. The most common activities were watching video clips and listening to music.

The preliminary results of the findings were presented during the launch of the fifth edition of the BeSmart! Online campaign, which seeks to educate children on the risks and benefits of internet use.

Speaking at the launch, Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Innovation Silvio Schembri said it was important to ensure there was a balance between security and access to technology.

It was not only important to maximise internet use but to ensure it was accessed in a secure way, he said.

Over 40,000 students were reached every year of the programme, he said.

"Our children need access but need to know the risks associated with the internet," he said.