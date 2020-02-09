‘Between Robert Abela and Adrian Delia, whom do you trust the most?’ This was the question asked to a sample of Maltese voters a few days ago. I wasn’t in the sample, but my answer would have been: ‘Robert Abela, if we must’. It’s probably worth trying to understand the meaning of and the reason behind that answer.

On the one hand, there is an intangible something to trust that is hard to put your finger on. Some people seem to inspire more of it than others, in ways that can be instinctive and nuanced and not easily explained. On the other hand, trust does not just happen; rather, it needs nourishment of some sort.

In some respects, trust works rather like an emotion. Take anger, for example. If I said to someone I was angry, the first thing they would ask me is why – what about, that is. If I replied that I was angry at nothing in particular, they might advise me to make myself a cup of tea and get some rest. Wisely, too, because for emotions to make sense they need a referent.

My anger has to refer to someone or something – myself for missing a deadline, the cat for destroying the sofa, and so on. Without a referent, emotions would be pointless. To fix things, I need to know why I’m angry. Then I could replace the sofa, or throw the cat out of the window.

Applying the reasoning to the trust-rating survey, the question requires another bit to make sense. In their minds, respondents will have asked: Trust to do what? It is here that the absence of the comparative form in the question wording begins to make sense.

Let’s start with the easy one, Robert Abela. We can trust, or not trust, Abela to do his job as prime minister properly. It seems many people do. However, it goes deeper than that. The question invites comparison, not with Adrian Delia – who is not, and probably will never be, prime minister – but with Joseph Muscat.

What the country has just gone through had nothing to do with the Nationalist Party. It was a change from one Labour prime minister to another. Inevitably, it’s those two that people have in mind and compare when asked to evaluate trust. Regardless of the survey question.

Is the man [Adrian Delia] that hopeless? Yes, in the context of the party he leads

Abela’s trust rating stands at 62.5 per cent. It’s the highest ever achieved by a party leader, and at first glance quite astonishing. Not so astonishing, however, if you consider that Abela is tacitly being compared to the only prime minister in the history of Malta who left office disgraced. The grimmer Muscat’s legacy, the higher Abela’s ratings.

People’s trust in Abela is directly connected to their sense of shock at the tissue of lies and corruption of his predecessor. That also explains why Abela enjoys a fairly high trust rating even among PN voters. Put simply, almost two-thirds of us trust – and certainly hope – that Abela will behave like a proper prime minister, unlike Muscat.

As for Delia’s 13.5 per cent: it’s complicated. For one thing, Delia and Abela are apples and oranges in people’s minds. No one who isn’t stumbling out of a bar in a haze of alcohol imagines, even remotely, that Delia will ever be prime minister. Therefore, the survey question effectively asked people which of the two politicians they trusted to do completely incomparable things.

To think Delia is to think the PN, and to stop there. The rhetoric about the importance of a strong opposition to a healthy democracy is just that. It simply rubs in the truth that the PN has become profoundly irrelevant (which is also why it is mostly Labour people who go on about it, with considerable glee).

It follows that to trust Delia is to think, and hope, that he has a good chance of sorting things out within the PN. I’m amazed that one in six voters seem to think he does. They must be incorrigible optimists, the kind of people who reckon that a pig that got hold of a bunch of feathers and some wax would soar and soar.

Is the man that hopeless? Yes, in the context of the party he leads. Where do you begin? The PN is tens of millions in debt. It has no political programme or ideas to speak of. New faces are nowhere to be seen. There’s even a dinosaur-in-residence called Louis Galea whose job it is to advise mammals on how not to go extinct.

And that’s just the general picture. It’s Thursday night as I write, and it’s been an absolute bedlam of a day at Pietà. Robert Arrigo and Kristy Debono appear to have quit. The extinction consultant has mumbled something about a new team. The party leader is on television rambling on about the glorious days of Eddie Fenech Adami, whose birthday it is tomorrow. If this is the PN’s idea of a birthday present, you really have to wonder.

This, then, is what Delia’s trust rating is really about. Somehow, 13.5 per cent trust him to lead this car-crash of a party. Then again, it may be that they were trying to be funny. You might say he’s the perfect man for the job.

mafalzon@hotmail.com