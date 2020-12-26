There’s a new online casino – Winny.com – that launched just before Christmas. It’s operated by N1 Interactive, the Malta-based gambling brand.

Winny is an elegant, user-friendly and mobile-responsive casino designed to suit the needs of all high rollers. From high limit card games to slots that allow you to wager up to €500, Winny is the new home for both small and high-stake players.

A genuine, safe, gaming environment

Armed with a licence from the MGA, Winny.com is a legitimate casino. It’s also secured through SSL encryption, ensuring information transmitted on the website remains private. Another safety measure is transparency when it comes to data privacy.

In the spirit of openness, Winny is GDPR compliant. That means it collects only data it requires to improve service delivery. It also asks for your consent before collecting this information.

Like many safe casino businesses, Winny also allows players to protect their account through a unique password. Then there’s its partnership with player wellness organisations like GamCare and Gambling Anonymous.

Prestigious high roller bonuses

Winny.com treats high rollers like the very important people they are through a 10 per cent cashback programme, an invite-only VIP system. The cashback offer is for slots players only. However, it comes with almost no restrictions.

The only rule is to play your favourite slots. If you lose money, you can claim 10 per cent of it back every Thursday. The minimum you can claim is €1, meaning you must have lost at least €10 within a week to qualify. There’s no maximum amount you can claim, though. What’s more, Winny doesn’t ask for betting limits to qualify for this prestigious offer.

Although table and live casino players don’t qualify for a weekly cashback, the get lots of bonuses too. The most exclusive reward is the VIP programme, which comes with fast payouts, dedicated customer service and personalized bonuses.

Flexible banking and betting limits

The folks at Winny designed Winny.com with high-limits players in mind. As a result, it features high rollers’ worthy betting limits, from 10p all the way to €1,000 for slots and up to €10,000 for some card games.

When it comes to banking, Winny lets you deposit from €20 to as much as your payment provider allows. It also offers a wide selection of safe and trusted payment methods.

The best part of Winny Casino is that it features more than 2000 games, many of them from leading developers. With over 1,500 slots to play and more than 100 table games, there are lots of games for VIP players. Many of the games feature high-RTP rates, some as high as 99 per cent.

You can search for a specific game, studio or features to find your favourite titles. Alternatively, you can scroll through the website to pick games based on the categories displayed: Jackpots, slots, RNG table games, live dealers and Christmas picks.

A chic, user-friendly web design

Winny Casino built its website for optimal performance. It’s incredibly fast, requiring a fraction of a second to open. It’s simple, neat and well-organized. Everything is placed where you can quickly find it, whether you’re after bonuses, banking options or customer service.

The website is also mobile-friendly and that means it runs on all major mobile devices, both android and iOS makes. Interestingly, many of Winny’s more than 2,000 slots and table games operate on mobile devices.

Another unique feature of the Winny website is that it’s colourful and appealing. The word Winny features blue, purple and yellow hues, which gives it a Las Vegas high-end casino vibe. Games also feature bright high-quality graphics.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.