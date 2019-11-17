After presenting the Cupra Tavascan Concept at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA), Cupra headed to Paris to organise a very special driving event. The brand set up a track on a rooftop in Paris and named the unique event ‘Cupra: The rooftop driving experience.’

The rooftop of the Expo Porte de Versailles Parc des Expositions exhibition centre was the backdrop of the first high-rise speed loop ever set up in the French capital. All guests had the chance to enjoy the 300hp of the Cupra Ateca and a unique immersive experience with panoramic views of the Eiffel Tower. With this event, Cupra took its racing DNA to new heights in the city of Paris.

The brand’s five models and prototypes were present at the two-day event – the Leon Cupra, Cupra Ateca, Cupra e-Racer and the Cupra Formentor and Cupra Tavascan concept cars. The new brand ambassador, Mattias Ekström, did not want to miss out on this celebration of speed either and harnessed the 247km/h top speed of the Cupra Ateca in the Parisian sky.

Barely a year and a half old, Cupra has become one of the fastest growing car brands in Europe. In the first eight months of 2019 it sold 17,100 cars, a figure that represents a 70 per cent growth compared to the same period the year before.

In addition to strengthening the presence of the brand in Europe, one of Cupra’s goals for 2019 was to roll out an extensive network of specialised points of sale, called Cupra corners. To date, the new brand has 235 corners all over the world, including 18 in France.

The brand is demonstrating its potential to the world through recent collaborations with FC Barcelona and the World Padel Tour as the automotive official partner of both institutions.

Furthermore, Cupra recently announced the integration of Mattias Ekström as official driver of the Cupra e-Racer, the world’s first fully electric touring racing car. The Swedish champion is going to lead the brand’s electric racing strategy.