Tomorrow’s Ramblers Association walk, which is of about four hours’ duration, kicks off from in front of the Żebbiegħ church and touches Bidnija, Mosta, Dwejra and Binġemma before finally reaching Mġarr.

It is a moderately hard walk as there are some inclines along the way. The physical vexations are, however, mitigated by the beauty of rural and natural views which are progressively becoming scarc­er and scarcer as a result of over-development in Malta and Gozo.

The group is meeting tomorrow at 9am in front of Żebbiegħ church.