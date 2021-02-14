Imagine working from a high-end seafront office space stretching over two floors, finished to the highest standard. Office manager Reuben Cini does exactly that as he opens the doors to the new lush RE/MAX offices in Spinola Bay. And if you are considering a real estate career, you could too.

The description of the new RE/MAX office sounds like that of a dream apartment. Indeed ‘dream’ is the keyword here: the new offices bring with them a whole new approach to accommodating real estate brokers and their clients.

Located at an enviable seafront location in Spinola Bay, this high-end space is designed not just to accommodate the real estate agent to the highest degree of comfort but also welcome potential buyers.

Sprawling over two floors, the offices cover some 300 m2 and can accommodate 25 new agents. Star features include a ‘promise of sale’ meeting room – fully wired for notaries and lawyers to work as comfortably as possible, along with cutting-edge technology, “never seen in real estate offices before”.

Reuben Cini’s description of these shiny new offices does indeed sound enticing. And that is exactly what he wanted. Having worked in the business for 14 years, he knows what the real estate agent needs in their office. And there’s more: the list of features include a privacy room in which brokers can talk to their clients in complete privacy as they sip on aromatic coffee from the espresso bar.

It’s an air of freedom that Cini wanted to impart when he set up the new offices. Indeed, this is an apt description of the RE/MAX ethos.

Working with RE/MAX, Cini says, “is basically like running your own business while having the support of the world’s number-one real estate franchise behind you.” He recalls how its local founders, the Buttigieg brothers, have created “a work environment where no one is the boss and everyone is there for one another, seven days a week. They always give great advice, not orders”.

Cini knows what he’s talking about: he was one of the first group of brokers to join the business 14 years ago.

“We knew it was going to be a massive success,” he muses, and adds how (co-founder) “Kevin Buttigieg gave us all the opportunity to become entrepreneurs”.

Cini’s area of expertise lies in matching properties to professionals in St Julian’s. His portfolio is diverse and, over the years, has included some “outstanding landmarks”, namely the current Malta Union of Teachers headquarters in Ħamrun, McDonald’s in Sliema and many palazzos in Valletta, Floriana and Vittoriosa.

Training is certainly one of RE/MAX’s fortes, and staff are given coaching for free

With such a fruitful past, he is keen to stress how “at RE/MAX, there is always a way forward and a strategy is always in place”.

That said, he is realistic and confides how times are changing and it is difficult to predict the future.

But he points out that business does carry on: “The Maltese keep buying their first and second home and developers will keep building. That’s their bread and butter.”

He remains realistic and adds that “of course, some times are better than others and this is a challenging moment, but it can’t last forever”.

So, looking to a more prosperous future, he is keen to point out the optimistic steps RE/MAX has taken towards investing in its employees.

“We have just increased our brokers’ commision – they are the heart of our buisness,” he notes.

In his words, RE/MAX Malta now has the best commission structure out of the major real estate players on the island.

“You basically get a desk – fully equipped with your own gadgets – an office admin who’s always there to help and training by the top two trainers on the island, Paul Vincenti and Lawrence Kelly.”

Training is certainly one of RE/MAX’s fortes and staff are given coaching for free at the RE/MAX Academy at the company’s head office in Portomaso; a rare perk, stresses Cini, in all of Europe.

As for gaining success within the company, Cini does not shy away from conceding that “there’s a lot of competition between us. But it is healthy. It makes us want to service our clients better, to push our brokers to achieve more, to win awards at the end of the year. I have never called a colleague for help and not been accommodated. Some even go way out of their way to help.”

With all that in mind, Cini concludes that working at RE/MAX is a lifestyle. It’s waking up happy every morning; it’s the opportunity to be your own boss – all the while working out of an office that has its own meditation room and espresso bar.

For details about RE/MAX Malta’s new Spinola Bay offices, or to get started on your RE/MAX Malta career, visit http://remx.co/joinremaxspinola.