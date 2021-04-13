On April 9, 2021, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle (known as ‘HMS Bubble’ during the pandemic), where he had been shielding throughout the pandemic with his wife, Queen Elizabeth.

They had been married for over 73 years. During their golden wedding anniversary, she described him movingly as “quite simply… my strength and stay all these years”. She added: “I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know.”

The tributes pouring in following the announcement of his death are a testament to the debt of gratitude many feel they owe him.

His childhood was marked by frequent changes and upheavals. He received his education in several schools – most notably at Gordonstoun, founded by the innovative German educator Kurt Hahn.

After graduating from the Royal Naval College, in Dartmouth as the best cadet in his course, he served, with distinction, in the Mediterranean fleet and the British Pacific fleet during World War II.

At 21, he became one of the youngest first lieutenants in the Royal Navy.

Between 1949 and 1951, Prince Philip was stationed in Malta as part of his naval duties. His young bride, Princess Elizabeth, frequently joined him. Observers have noted that this was one of the happiest times in the couple’s life. They often returned to Malta and visited on their 60th wedding anniversary in 2007.

Upon the queen’s accession in 1952, after the untimely death of King George VI, the Duke of Edinburgh became a loyal consort to the queen. He served with great dignity and loyalty, accompanying her on most official occasions and representing her in others until his official retirement in 2017.

In this capacity, he visited Malta in 1964 to represent the queen at the Independence celebrations. In a speech delivered before the parliament of the newly independent state, he expressed his happiness at being back on this critical day in the island’s history.

Aside from his official duties, the Duke of Edinburgh carved a role for himself based on his interests.

Together with his former headmaster, Kurt Hahn, Prince Philip established the Duke of Edinburgh Award to encourage young people to show “a sense of responsibility to themselves and their communities”. Around 300,000 new participants enrol annually in this award.

He took a keen interest in science and the environment, serving as the UK president of the World Wildlife Fund bet­ween 1961 and 1982. He also served as patron to more than 800 organisations and wrote several books on a wide range of subjects.

Throughout his public life, many focused on his tendency to speak his mind. In an age where most people lack a sense of humour, these comments were often interpreted to be politically incorrect. Making light of this tendency, he once told the General Dental Council: “Dontopedalogy is the science of opening your mouth and putting your foot in it, a science which I have practised for a good many years.” This candour and sense of humour will be missed.

On his 90th birthday, the queen appointed him Lord High Admiral – the ceremonial head of the Royal Navy. This is a significant honour for someone who dedicated his life to public service and for someone who had to give up his career in the navy to be beside his wife in her public duties.

In recent years, he was hospitalised for bouts of ill health. In February 2021, he was operated upon for a pre-existing condition. He looked visibly frail as he was released from the hospital.

At the venerable age of 99, he was the longest-serving consort in British history. He expressed the wish not to have a state funeral – he did not want a fuss. This innate modesty and this no-nonsense attitude endeared him to many who got to know him.

The royal family mourns a wonderful man and a pillar of this intensely public family.

The queen mourns a lifelong companion.

Britain and the Commonwealth mourn a remarkable man, a war hero and an exemplary man of duty. He is one of the last of the greatest generation. His generation had a profound sense of duty and taught us to look towards community and the common good rather than solely towards our individual interests. He never took himself too seriously but he took his duties extremely seriously.

He was an extraordinary man. We are all much the poorer at his passing.

May he rest in peace.

André DeBattista, political scientist.