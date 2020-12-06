This year has been remarkable in more than one way. The disruption brought by the pandemic left a deep impact on our way of living. The unprecedented difficulties brought about by COVID-19 could have potentially brought the whole country to its knees. This was a fate that larger and richer countries had to endure. They are still struggling to manage their way out of the crisis.

Malta and Gozo had to endure their fair share. Easy it was not. Suddenly, we had to adapt and change our ways. We had to react and react quickly. Safeguarding employment and protecting as much as possible business investments become a priority, second only to the main objective of protecting our health.

Gozo was arguably more vulnerable than Malta. Its high dependency on tourism left a huge hole. Prompt and decisive government intervention proved to be a key factor in keeping workers’ redundancies to a minimum and permitting tourist establishments to continue to operate.

The central government was sensitive to Gozo’s needs. The Ministry for Gozo acted decisively and made a strong case for an increased level of intervention. Gozitan businesses and workers were eligible for the highest degree of assistance, both in terms of coverage as well as in terms of rates. The COVID wage supplement benefitted thousands of Gozitans. This was complemented by a partial refund on rent and a refund on the payment of water and electricity. These created a safety net.

However, one of the most effective measures taken by this government to financially assist businesses during the pandemic was the issuing of vouchers. This initiative was crucial for Gozo, given its greater dependence on tourism. Let us not forget that one out of five jobs in Gozo is linked to tourism. Thanks to this scheme, millions of euros were injected into the Gozitan economy. By September, almost a quarter of a million vouchers were used in shops, hotels, restaurants and accommodation in Gozo.

The vouchers encouraged people to go out and purchase from outlets. They offered an incentive to locals to spend their holidays in Gozo. Internal tourism was given a much-needed boost after weeks where private consumption almost came to a standstill.

The Ministry for Gozo added further incentives. Gozo Channel offered special rates by reducing fares in July so that Gozo could be selected for a holiday not only on weekends but throughout the week. With this initiative, we also encouraged more Maltese to extend their holiday in Gozo. In fact, during this period, the total number of passengers crossing between Malta and Gozo was 1,600,000, which is 300,000 fewer when compared to the same time last year. Not bad considering that this all occurred during the pandemic.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Robert Abela, Gozo has been, is and will remain a priority for this government. On a national level, despite the circumstances, the Maltese government has not increased taxes and has continued to increase its spending to safeguard employment and the productive capacity of our businesses.

The budget for 2021 has a record allocation for Gozo with planned recurrent expenditures reaching €52 million while capital investments have been increased to a record €22 million. The new year will be one where important infrastructural projects will be finalised.

These figures provide the means to continue on our trajectory. Our record provides an assurance that we will deliver. Despite the current disruptions, the number of people employed in Gozo amount to 11,615, compared to 8,167 in 2012. This translates into an increase of 42 per cent over less than 10 years. To further put these figures into perspective, it means over 400 new jobs in Gozo every year, with the number of Gozitans working in Gozo increasing by 611 last year. What a difference from 2012, where Gozitans working full time in Gozo had only increased by 35.

A couple of months ago, we launched the Gozo Regional Development Authority, which will be addressing the long-term socio-economic development of Gozo by recommending projects and policies.

This authority will take decisions and plan for the long term. It will serve as an important tool and catalyst to attract high added value to Gozo.

We are committed to continue to deliver, to continue working to improve the opportunities for all, irrespective of their beliefs and allegiances. We will continue to be here for everyone.

The overwhelming majority of people believe that our country is moving in the right direction. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, people are aware that, once the pandemic is behind us, this government represents their best bet for their future. They have trust in the prime minister and this government to continue taking decisions that lead to the further improvement in the quality of life.

Clint Camilleri is Gozo Minister.