The Xemxija church is facing an uncertain future as a lack of resources may force the Capuchin friars that run it to reduce the services offered, including the frequency of Masses celebrated.

Rumours have been circulating that the church dedicated to St Joseph the Worker, will close down amid dwindling resources and friars, according to Renzo Borg Grech who has been frequenting and helping the church for over 30 years.

But provincial Fr Effie Mallia insisted with Times of Malta that the church will not close down but admitted the services offered will probably be reduced.

Mr Borg Grech, 77, who represents the 7,000-member congregation, hopes this will not be the case, insisting the church was the glue that holds the community together.

Losing it or ditching the services would be a pity

“This is the only church in Xemxija. It’s a welcoming place because it’s not too large. On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s packed and vibrant. It attracts people from Mġarr, Pwales, Mellieħa, Għajn Tuffieħa, St Paul’s Bay and much more. Losing it, or ditching services, would be a pity. My wish has always been to see it more alive with spiritual gatherings and adorations,” he said.

Mr Borg Galea explained that, originally, the church had been built adjacent to a Capuchin convent that had to be demolished because of the unstable clay beneath it.

The site of the convent was still unbuilt and as a result, the three friars who currently run the church had nowhere to stay and were living in a neighbouring rental apartment. The rent contract expires at the end of September, meaning there would be no more resident friars to continue running the church.

In the past, there had been talk of building a few rooms to accommodate the friars but, for some reason, this never materialised, he said.

Mr Borg Grech, who lives in Mellieħa, added that the community had always supported the Capuchins financially and was willing to keep doing so.

When contacted, Fr Mallia said the unstable nature of the land beneath the church posed a problem to build new accommodation for the friars.

He insisted that no final decision had been taken about the future of the church, adding that it was however likely, that services will be reduced.

Sources said a meeting would be taking place over the coming weeks to discuss the fate of the church.