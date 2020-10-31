Present controversies and political conflicts have made their way onto a new locally produced beer.

It is all in aid of “social justice, for the fun of it, to piss criminals off and to make a statement”, as the bottle labels of the in-house craft beers suggest.

Brewed by outspoken restaurateur Claude Camilleri, the five ales could go down well as they pay tribute to assassinated investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, tackle the invasive campers at Mistra Bay and slam the corrupt and the criminal.

Enough to get you drinking, indeed.

Not new to expressing his opinion on social media about these subjects, Camilleri has penned the copy on the back labels, created by graphic designer Chris Mahoney from Oneandthree.

One of the bottles produced by the Tal-Pastaż Micro Brewery, in Mistra, The Happy Camper, was inspired by Camilleri’s ongoing battle with the authorities about inaction over caravans illegally parked at Mistra Bay, where his Margo’s restaurant is located.

The issue on this label is not as light and refreshing as the wheat beer inside.

It talks about the 11-year saga of caravans that not only block the entrance and views from Camilleri’s restaurant but also public access to the beach.

Camilleri says that, despite the long fight and numerous attempts to remove them, the same authorities, including the police, the local council, tourism, roads and infrastructure ministries, keep passing the buck summer after summer.

The Happy Camper label is a sarcastic dig at the Malta Tourism Authority’s efforts at attracting high-net-worth tourism, while closing an eye to illegalities that devalue premium tourist sites.

“With no one else to turn to and nothing left to fight with, we resorted to this craft ale project,” an exasperated Camilleri had posted on the launch.

A great admirer of Caruana Galizia, whom he also knew personally, it was felt that tribute should be paid to her bravery on one of the bottles.

Whenever she dined at Margo’s, in Valletta, she used to sit at Table 14, as the brew is named, and the label with the empty chair incorporates a hint of melancholy while other elements, such as the bay laurel, reference the person behind the pen on the new Pilsner.

The “one-woman army lives on through her work and we want to make sure to remind everyone of that”, Camilleri said.

He was warned he would receive threats and was aware that his project would “alienate more than half the population”.

But “serving good food is just not enough anymore”, the restaurateur noted.

“We want to do our bit to fight for truth and justice.”

In fact, another bottle “sums up the whole incredulous soap-opera feel of the mind-blowing story ever since the Panama Papers scandal broke”, Mahoney said, adding that it may be best to leave the “vulgar” and contentious Qaħba f’Xalata (whore in a frenzy) bottle, which pushes the envelope, up to the drinker to interpret.

The super dry-hopped India pale ale is designed to celebrate any threats, Camilleri said.

Stone’s pose

Patrons can wash down their food with the label that depicts the Sharon Stone Basic Instinct pose on a parliament seat.

A tribute to those who stand up against the corrupt, the criminal and the dishonest, “hiding behind a thin veil of political indecency to cover their crimes”, it risks leaving a bad taste in their mouths, although extra fresh homegrown hops could balance that out.

The labels of beers made by Tal-Pastaż Micro Brewery make their point loud and clear.

An elegant craft lager, The Spineless Twat, is dedicated to “the memory – or lack thereof – of our politicians’ and businessmen’s memory.

“Unfortunate, the pour souls, whose memory suddenly fails them when pressed for answers by our country’s judiciary…,” Camilleri wrote in a Facebook post launching the bottle.

“We all have our spineless moments in life. Some just make a living they cannot afford to lose out of this. Most of us look at ourselves in disgust, recover and grow to be better people.”

The brewer goes on to thank supporters of the initiative for “helping us keep our spine straight”.

Next up for consumption in the full line-up of the series is the Sereni bis-Sireni. No prizes for guessing the message in the bottle here…

For the full interview with the graphic designer on the concept and creative process behind the provocative initiative and how design can be used to send a strong message, check out the next issue of Places: Design & Living, out with The Sunday Times on November 15.