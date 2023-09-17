Frank Salt Real Estate recently treated its managerial team to a memorable day in Sicily. This event not only recognised the dedication of the company’s managers but also highlighted the growth opportunities available to consultants within the organisation.

The trip’s itinerary was carefully curated. The day began with a visit to Marina di Modica, where the team enjoyed Sicilian ice cream, granita and arancini. It was then time to unwind with a refreshing swim along Modica’s shores, taking in the breathtaking Mediterranean views.

Next, they explored Valle Dell’Acate, where they indulged in a wine-tasting experience and a lunch showcasing Ragusan cusine. It was a chance for the team to relish local flavours and bond over shared experiences.

The managers also had time to relax with a swim before concluding the day with a visit to the historic Ragusa Ibla and travelling back to Malta.

Grahame Salt, director at Frank Salt Real Estate, emphasised the importance of such events in recognising the managers’ contributions and the company’s commitment to offering growth opportunities.

“Our managers are integral to our success, and we are dedicated to fostering their talent,” he said. “This getaway underscores Frank Salt Real Estate’s culture of professional excellence, work-life balance and employee well-being,” Douglas Salt, director for human resources, added.

Frank Salt Real Estate said that as it continues to expand its presence and lead the way in the real estate sector, opportunities for growth and development abound.

The company also said that investment in its team underscores its dedication to excellence and its commitment to shaping the future of real estate in Malta and beyond.

For career opportunities with Frank Salt Real Estate, visit www.franksalt.com.mt/befrank.