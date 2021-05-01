Art historian and curator of Palazzo Falzon, Caroline Tonna, will be presenting a virtual lecture hosted by The Philadelphia Club and The Institute of Classical Architecture and Art on May 7.

Titled ‘Does Malta Ring a Bell?’, the lecture will briefly review the long and rich history of Malta through the collections of Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

Its last private owner was artist, researcher and philanthropist Captain Olof Frederick Gollcher OBE (1889-1962), a discerning collector of objets d’art and historical objects. He desired that his house and collections be preserved as a museum for the cultural enrichment of the nation.

Historic episodes connecting Malta to the United States

After his death, his patrimony was administered by The Captain O.F Gollcher O.B.E. Art and Archaeological Foundation. Years later, the Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, restored the unique 13th century palazzo to its former glory and transformed it into a historic house museum. Palazzo Falson opened to the public on May 4, 2007.

Tonna will also relate interesting historic episodes connecting Malta to the United States... and to Philadelphia.

The free lecture will be held on May 7 at 6pm. Registration for this virtual event is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TiPGxJfcQLe5nv5BdBV4cw.