A revival of old feuds in season 1930-31

In 1930, Ħamrun Spartans re-joined the league after an absence of several seasons. Their return was welcomed by everybody and the team brought back to the Empire Stadium some of the missing thousands.

Floriana, after missing the 1929-30 season for no apparent reason, also made a welcome return adding, in no small way, to the ever-growing interest of all football followers.

On Sunday, November 30, splendid weather, a very good attendance, and a fast game of football introduced the Civilian Football League of 1930-31.

The match between Floriana and Ħamrun Spartans revived memories of past encounters at the Mile End.

