I have been working in the education sector for 25 years and if I were to choose a word to describe the education system, it would be a ‘rollercoaster’. Just like any rollercoaster ride, there is first an attempt to painstakingly reach the desired height. This is followed by freefall and then by the momentum felt in trying to reach new heights. The cycle repeats itself, just like the educational system.

Too many (wrong) decisions have been taken regarding the language of instruction in schools. The result is a huge risk of losing our national language, Maltese. In most schools, if a single non-Maltese speaking student joined a class, the language of instruction switches to English.

We never thought that such a decision would exclude some, if not most, of the rest of the class. We never considered that the language of instruction may become a barrier in understanding a subject. And we were too confident that students would still learn Maltese at home.

We were also driven by the need to strengthen the use of English. On the other hand, some schools adopted English as the language of instruction. Once more, some thought that students would learn Maltese anyway. Nowadays, with the influx of foreigners in schools, few would consider giving lessons in Maltese, even if most foreigners in class do not even speak English.

The result is evidence and reports clearly indicating a dying Maltese language or a dying use of the language. If nothing is done, we will end up in a situation where we will only find our national language in old literature books. Now is the time to make a case in favour of Maltese.

On the matter of the curriculum, I was raised with Id-Denfil and Peter and Jane in school. For years, these two books passed from one sibling to another and were possibly the most stable indicator of our educational system. Criticism followed since the curriculum was not being updated, textbooks were not being changed and many perceived the educational system to be stuck in the past.

Our education system is in a constant state of change - Marco Bonnici

The curriculum was updated and textbooks were changed. However, by the time we got used to a new textbook, it was changed again and again, with further changes in syllabi. Teaching methods also changed. Technology promised to do away with all physical textbooks while providing information at the click of a button. Then, we started measuring the effects of technology and whether it was leading to improvements in the teaching and learning process.

When we learnt that the improvement brought about by technology was insignificant but losses in other skills were substantial, we started looking at technology from another perspective, as another tool rather than as the centre of our teaching and learning processes. We need to slow down with changes.

Our education system is in a constant state of change. We removed examinations, or, rather, we removed the half-yearly exams in most schools and replaced them instead with assessments. On paper, it was a fair way to ease the tension of exams while merging assessments with the teaching and learning process.

In practice, this meant that, rather than having a set of exams during a dedicated test week, most students are having ongoing tests, or tasks, or assessments taking place throughout the year rather than during a dedicated week.

Everyone is stressed out due to these assessment modes and, clearly, they are not giving the desired outcomes. Our system is so immersed in testing and examinations that we shaped the new assessment in mini tests, going beyond the scope of continuous assessment modes, which were supposed to be integrated with teaching and learning. This system requires rethinking.

Anyone riding a rollercoaster often prays for the ride to stop before getting vertigo or shortness of breath. Yet, a rollercoaster education never seems to stop and this is the reason why educators often feel helpless, seeing there is no pause button in our educational system.

Marco Bonnici is president of the Malta Union of Teachers.